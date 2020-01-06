Kids Get In Free At Newport Aquarium January 6th Through March 1st
Kids get in free at the aquarium from Jan. 6 through March 1 as the popular Winter Family Days return.
According to the aquarium, one child between the age of 2 and 12 gets in free with each full-priced adult ticket.
Families can enjoy a climate-controlled facility, which is kept at 73 degrees no matter what the weather is like outside.
During Winter Family Days, the aquarium will occasionally open earlier and close later.
