Kids Get In Free At Newport Aquarium January 6th Through March 1st

Jan 6, 2020 @ 10:42am

Kids get in free at the aquarium from Jan. 6 through March 1 as the popular Winter Family Days return.

According to the aquarium, one child between the age of 2 and 12 gets in free with each full-priced adult ticket.

Families can enjoy a climate-controlled facility, which is kept at 73 degrees no matter what the weather is like outside.

During Winter Family Days, the aquarium will occasionally open earlier and close later.

For details and more info, click here!

