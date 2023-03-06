99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

March 6, 2023 7:24AM EST
Share

Jenna Ortega won Favorite Female TV Star (Family) for her role as Wednesday, which also too Family Favorite TV Show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.   Sonic The Hedgehog 2 won the Family Favorite Movie award. Dwayne Johnson won an acting award for Black Adam, Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett also won awards.

Adam Sandler and the Transformers character Optimus Prime received special honors. CBS Mornings host and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio hosted (who also won for Favorite Female Creator) with Bebe Rexha opened the show.

More about:
celebrities
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
slimed
winners

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
2

Bardstown Teen Wins On “Wheel of Fortune”
3

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
4

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway
5

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE