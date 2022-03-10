Kids’ Choice Awards Announce Hosts And Nominees

Nickelodeon announced the nominations for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, which will be hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and 4-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski on April 9th.
Taylor Swift got two nominations for album of the year, both for her re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). She’s also nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”
Adele is up for Favorite Global Superstar, Favorite Song for “Easy On Me,” Favorite Female Artist, and Favorite Album for 30. Olivia Rodrigo got 3 nominations — two for her music, one for her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Billie Eilish also has three noms: Favorite Album, Favorite Song, and Favorite Female Artist.
As for TV and movie categories, Marvel shows Loki and WandaVision got multiple nods, along with movies Black Widow and Eternals. Favorite movie actress includes Angelina Jolie, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Zendaya.