Remember peaking as a little kid and driving a Barbie jeep or Hotwheels minicar and feeling on top of the world?

Well, a California hospital is letting kids live their best lives in what typically would be the most stressful of moments by driving a minicar into the operating room! Instead of laying on a gurney, why not ride your whip in style?

We’re crying this is ADORABLE! Can we bring this to Norton Children’s hospital???

