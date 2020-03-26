      Breaking News
Kids and Parents are “Going On a Bear Hunt” To Pass The Time with Teddy Bears

This may be the most adorable thing we have seen thus far for kids and parents. People hunting teddy bears around their neighborhoods! Why?

It’s called “bear hunting.” According to social media posts, it’s based off the “Going on a Bear Hunt” book. Neighbors who want to participate are putting bears in the windows and on porches for families to go on a “bear hunt.”

“Bear hunting” is something neighborhoods across the state and country are doing during this pandemic as a way to help families and neighbors connect.

