KHS Offering Puppy Cuddles for Valentine’s Day
Puppy indoors with head resting on the couch and looking up.
Okay this will score you MEGA bonus points! Can you imagine?! Little puppy cuddles coming to your loved one just in time for Valentine’s Day!
The Kentucky Humane Society is offering Puppy Cuddle Gram visits from February 12-14.
For a donation of $150 or more to KHS, a volunteer will bring an adorable puppy to a loved one’s home or business for a 30-minute cuddle visit. Cuddle Grams include a personalized card and special Valentine treats.
Puppies will be visiting between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and times are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To make a reservation time for a Puppy Cuddle Gram, call Frank Hanlon at (502) 515-3143 or email fhanlon@kyhumane.org. Donations to the Kentucky Humane Society are tax-deductible and support the Humane Society’s mission to help homeless animals.