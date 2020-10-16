      Weather Alert

KHS Need Donations To Care For A Litter Of 11 Orphaned Puppies

Oct 16, 2020 @ 9:53am

The main campus of the Kentucky Humane Society has taken in a litter of 11 puppies after their mother was tragically hit by a car and passed away.  They need donations:

View this post on Instagram

HELP NEEDED: KHS took in a litter of 11 orphaned puppies this week after their mother was tragically hit by a car and passed away. We are heartbroken for this sweet family but with support from you and our foster team, we will make sure they grow up strong and healthy. These little ones need canned puppy food, puppy pads, formula and soft plush doggy toys. Could you please help them out? We would be so grateful! Donations can ordered from our Amazon Wish List and shipped to our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive. Donations can also be taken directly to our Main Campus and left outside of our Admissions Department doors. Any help for these tiny ones is so appreciated. Thank you, as always, for all you do to support us! Amazon Wish List: https://tinyurl.com/HelpTheKHSPuppies

A post shared by Kentucky Humane Society (@kyhumane) on

Their Amazon Wish List is HERE

 

Donations Kentucky Humane Society KHS orphaned puppies
