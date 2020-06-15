KHS Curbside Kitten Shower

      Breaking News
 It’s “kitten season,” with over 300 kittens being cared for by the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). 

To help KHS care for these adorable little ones, Purrfect Day Café is hosting a “Curbside Kitten Shower” June 16-21. The public is invited to bring much-needed kitten supplies to the café, at 1741 Bardstown Road in the Highlands. 

There will be a tent set up outside the café where you can drop off donations for KHS. Purrfect Day Café will be accepting donations Tuesday-Sunday 1-8pm. Everyone who brings a donation will receive a coupon for $1 off a purchase at Purrfect Day Café. They will also receive a special sticker celebrating their support. 

KHS is in need of the following items: 

  • Cans of soft paté kitten food 
  • Heating pads or microwavable heating discs and covers 
  • Unscented baby wipes 
  • Small food scales (for weighing baby kittens up to 3 pounds) 
  • Small litter boxes 
  • Cat toys and scratching pads 
  • Feeders Supply or Amazon gift cards 
  • Cash donations 

In addition to dropping off kitten supplies at Purrfect Day Café June 16-21, the public is also encouraged to adopt. Appointments are required. View KHS adoptable felines and learn how to schedule an appointment at www.kyhumane.org/cats

“KHS has hundreds of amazing kittens and cats looking for their forever homes,” said KHS spokesperson Andrea Blair. “Every feline adopted from KHS is already spayed or neutered, so they won’t add to the cat overpopulation problem. They are also micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Each adoption also comes with coupons worth up to $250 from Feeders Supply and one month of pet health insurance.” 

