Khloe Kardashian Splits With Tristan For Allegedly Cheating with Kylie’s BFF

Drama, Drama, Drama!

According to TMZ Tristan Thompson has been caught cheeating on Khloa Kardashian again… but this time with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods! Khloe is throwing in the towel for real this time!

OMG can you say SCANDALOUS! Kris Jenner couldn’t have even made up a better publicity stunt!

Not only is this girl Kylie’s BFF and family friend, SHE LIVES WITH KYLIE!!!

As you can imagine, Kylie is torn as to what to do.

Kylie naturally had doubts about the alleged encounter, but she apparently got in touch with people familiar with the rumor and found out that it was all true.

As far as Kylie’s relationship with Jordyn goes things are still up in the air. The two do business together and sometimes lives together.

All the advice I can give is, blood is thicker than water!

Khloe Kylie and Kris on their way to go beat up jordyn woods pic.twitter.com/XdcwSuvSCm — kristian (@kristiancedill0) February 20, 2019

Jordyn woods escaping Kylie’s house when she sees khloe coming #JordynWoods pic.twitter.com/QlX9F0GgoG — manuelgrande (@crybabymongeauu) February 20, 2019