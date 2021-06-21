Khloe Kardashian Reveals What Plastic Surgery She’s Had

During part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion on Sunday (June 20), host Andy Cohen asked the 36-year-old reality star what false claims she’s heard people talk about her the most.
“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” “No one’s ever asked me,” “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”
Khloe‘s plastic surgery revelations comes shortly after she clapped back at a troll on Twitter who said she looks like an “alien.”
Here’s the recap of what else they covered in the reunion special:
