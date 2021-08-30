Khloe Kardashian Is Tired Of “People Creating” Stories About Her

After she and ex-Tristan Thompson were seen at a birthday party, Khloe took to Twitter to send a message to the rumor mill.
HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021
HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021