BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Khalid attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Khalid Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album ‘Sincere’

The whole track listing for Khalid‘s upcoming album, Sincere, has been released. It is scheduled for release on August 2. The singer-songwriter tweeted, “10 days left until Sincere, The Album,” in a July 23 post. “This is the music list. The countdown has begun.”

The album is Khalid’s first full-length release since his 2019 release, Free Spirit, and includes the singles “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” “Adore U,” and “Ground (Cotton Candy Skies).”

“Sincere is a combination of my life experiences, it takes inspiration from conversations that I have had with my fans, supporters, and the people that love me. When I listen back to this project, I hear a sound that’s so unique and represents me at my best. This album is me at 26, continuing to evolve with the knowledge that I have garnered throughout the years,” Khalid shared about the album.

We’re so excited to hear new Khalid!