It’s been two years since we got a Khalid album, and that changes today with the release of his album, “Free Spirit.”

The album boasts 17 tracks and features the hits “My Bad,” “Safe,” and his current hit “Talk.”

When asked about the album Khalid described it as “so true to just life,” and things that he and his friends have been through in their life.

John Mayer, Hit-Boy, and Safe make appearances on the album as well.