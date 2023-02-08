Khalid And Dove Cameron Announce A Collaboration

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Khalid attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After a fan asked Khalid to “be a little less silent” because she missed him, he told her, “give me like 1-2 weeks and I got you.” That was about two weeks ago and now he has an announcement:

A new collaboration with Dove Cameron!

It’s called “We Go Down Together” and it drops this Friday, February 10.

One of Khalid’s latest collaborations was with Marshmello for “Numb.”

You know Dover Cameron for “Boyfriend.”