99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Khalid And Dove Cameron Announce A Collaboration

February 8, 2023 12:38PM EST
Share
Khalid And Dove Cameron Announce A Collaboration
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Khalid attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After a fan asked Khalid to “be a little less silent” because she missed him, he told her, “give me like 1-2 weeks and I got you.” That was about two weeks ago and now he has an announcement:

A new collaboration with Dove Cameron!

It’s called “We Go Down Together” and it drops this Friday, February 10.

One of Khalid’s latest collaborations was with Marshmello for “Numb.”

You know Dover Cameron for “Boyfriend.”

More about:
celebrity news
Collaboration
cove cameron
khalid
New Music
we go down together

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE