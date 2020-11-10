      Weather Alert

KFC Yum! Center To Resume In Person Events

Nov 10, 2020 @ 8:19am

The KFC Yum! Center is preparing to resume in-person events later this month, starting with University of Louisville basketball games at reduced capacity. The arena’s plan for the U of L men’s and women’s seasons includes social distancing measures, mandatory masks and attendance capped at about 3,800 fans per game, or 15% of the building’s available seating. Arena officials intend to limit the seating to the lower bowl and luxury suites. Even with the upper section closed, they believe they can keep groups of fans spaced out by at least 6 feet.

The Yum! Center would be the largest sports or entertainment venue in the Louisville area to hold inside events since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
basketball capacity Events in-person KFC Yum Center limited Pandemic U Of L
