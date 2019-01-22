KFC Scented Candles Can Be 24/7 Breathed in Your Nose-hole for FREE

ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

The sweet scents of KFC remind some of Thanksgiving at grandmas or for others a hangover meal after a looooong night out!

Whichever person you are, you can have one of the limited edition KFC gravy-scented candles breathed up your nose-hole all day everyday for FREE!!!

These limited edition KFC scented candles are being made available now on a first come basis. All you have to do is enter your name and email address at KFC’s website and you could win one of the candles!

There’s 230 limited edition candles up for grabs and to get one all you have to do is enter your name and email address at KFC’s website for a chance to win one of the candles. The only catch is, your house is going to smell like gravy so get ready to always be hungry!! 

You can enter for your chance to win here!

