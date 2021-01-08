KFC Rolls Out New “Best Ever” Chicken Sandwich
Kentucky Fried Chicken just announced that it’s rolling out what it’s calling “its best chicken sandwich ever.” It’s made with a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded, ExtraCrispy chicken breast filet (whew) on a toasted brioche bun and topped with thicker, crispy pickles and either mayo or spicy sauce. They tested it out in Florida last May and that went well.
KFC said its innovation team tested pickles with “eight variations of thickness and they collaborated with six different bakeries on more than ten recipes in order to find the right bun.” They clearly put some work into it!
They’ve even put a tracker on their website to find a location that has it! CLICK HERE