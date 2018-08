KFC is NOT happy that their founder’s first name, Harland, has sunk so low on the list of ‘most popular baby names’. So in order to change that, they’re offering a reward.

KFC is willing to give someone an $11,000 reward to name their baby Harland, after Colonel Harland Sanders. But here’s the catch! It’s the FIRST baby born on SEPTEMBER 9th, the Colonel’s birthday, to be named Harland that will win.

Oh and why $11,000 you ask? For the famous 11 herbs and spice on KFC’s chicken, that’s why!