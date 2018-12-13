KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs

It’s that time of year to cozy up by the fireplace and smell the scent of fried chicken. Wait… Not Apple pie??

KFC has done it again. They have debuted a fire log that smells like The Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices.

You can buy it for $18.99 at kfcfirelogs.com. There is a limited supply and you’ll only be able to buy one. The website says one log per person.

What a weird holiday gift for the fried chicken lover in your life…

Oh and I Promise….This is not a joke.

 

 

