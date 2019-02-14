KFC Is Giving You The Best Idea for Valentines Day

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 photo a KFC sign stands in front of a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KFC is at it again with yet another holiday offering that’s sure to wow you and whoever you decide to spend the lover’s holiday with. It also tastes good.

You might recall that shortly before Christmas, KFC released chicken scented yule logs. They didn’t last long on their website. So many people wanted the KFC chicken scented yule logs that they sold out within a day. Well, KFC is back in the holiday game again for Valentines day!

Presenting, the ‘bouquet du poulet’ from KFC. Translated to English it simply means “bunch of chicken”.

If anyone is looking for a Valentines gift idea for me, please see the video above. Seriously, what says ‘I love you’ more than the gift of KFC? Nothing! The answer is nothing.