KFC Has Launched Jack Harlow’s Favorites On Their Menu

Jack Harlow announced a few months back he was teaming up with KFC over the next year, and now we know his faves on the menu!
The two faces of Kentucky are officially linked up 🤞🏻 @KFC #KFCpartner pic.twitter.com/zTqecZA85q
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 24, 2022
He loves the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, some ranch, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuit and tenders. SEE THE MENU HERE