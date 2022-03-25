      Weather Alert

KFC Has Launched Jack Harlow’s Favorites On Their Menu

Mar 25, 2022 @ 10:21am
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow announced a few months back he was teaming up with KFC over the next year, and now we know his faves on the menu!

He loves the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, some ranch, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuit and tenders. SEE THE MENU HERE

