KFC Delivering Chicken To Teachers with “Back to School Buckets”

Aug 14, 2020 @ 7:01am
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

KFC is here help ease the back to school season by pledging to donate 1 million pieces of chicken across the country to support the teachers! It’s called “Back to School Buckets”, #KFCback2school.

Whether virtually or in-person, KFC is celebrating teachers everywhere and is encouraging people to use their hashtag #KFCback2school to send out supportive teacher tweets!

