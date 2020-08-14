KFC Delivering Chicken To Teachers with “Back to School Buckets”
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)
KFC is here help ease the back to school season by pledging to donate 1 million pieces of chicken across the country to support the teachers! It’s called “Back to School Buckets”, #KFCback2school.
Whether virtually or in-person, KFC is celebrating teachers everywhere and is encouraging people to use their hashtag #KFCback2school to send out supportive teacher tweets!