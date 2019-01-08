Kevin Spacey Says He’s Still Getting Acting Offers Despite His Scandal

Kevin Spacey showed up in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, yesterday to be arraigned in his felony sexual assault case involving an 18-year-old busboy at a restaurant in 2016.

The busboy reportedly has video proof to back up his accusations.   Spacey occasionally broke out in smiles as his lawyer and a prosecutor hashed out details of evidence preservation and other matters.

BTW…he was pulled over for speeding on his way home but just got a warning. And he says he’s still getting acting offers despite the scandal surrounding him. The offers are in Russia and Europe, and apparently he just assumes he can start acting in America again in a few years.

He posted a bizarre video over the holidays as his “House of Cards” character…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Post Malone Tweets Troubling Message Britney Spears’ Vegas Residency Is On Hold The Apologies Begin From Stars That Have Worked With R. Kelly Cookie Monster And Chance The Rapper Duke It Out For A Role Kris Jenner Enrages The Internet With Her Tease That Kendall Would Move Us With Her ‘Raw Story’ A Star Is Born Did Not Win All The Golden Globes
Comments