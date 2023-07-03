99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kevin Jonas Says Their Tour Rehearsals Are “Overwhelming”

July 3, 2023 7:29AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kevin Jonas chatted with his youngest brother, Frankie, on his podcast about rehearsals for the Jonas Brother’s upcoming tour. He admitted it’s a bit “overwhelming”. They have committed to playing all five of their albums at each show of their 35 date trek, and currently the setlist is clocking in at 3 hours and 42 minutes!

Kevin said he’s excited and they’re committed to doing it, but there’s also a bit of “how are we going to do this?”

Kevin and Frankie are also hosts of the new show “Claim To Fame” featuring siblings of celebs.

More about:
five albums
Jonas Brothers
overwhelming
tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
2

Baby Left In Florida's First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
3

Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo
4

UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift
5

Kids Completing 50 Yard Challenge Mowing Lawns For Free

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE