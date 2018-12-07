Kevin Hart Resigns As Oscars Host Over Past Tweets

Kevin Hart said he’s stepping from hosting the 2019 Oscars — just two days after getting the gig.
He tweeted: “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.”
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
The announcement he would be quitting the show came just minutes after he posted a message on Instagram saying Motion Picture Academy officials has asked him to apologize or they would find another host — and he refused to apologize.
Despite that, Kevin did offer an apology in his later tweet, saying: “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”
I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018