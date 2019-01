Kevin Hart might end up hosting the Oscars afterall.

Less than a month after he stepped down when old offensive tweets were dug up, the Academy just wanted him to apologize. He didn’t, but still the Academy never fired him. That said, he did end up apologizing which left many at the Academy scratching their head.

Ellen Degeneres revealed she had an “incredible and honest” conversation with Kevin on her show about the controversy.

We’ll see how it plays out.