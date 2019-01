The Oscars are still scrambling to work out their plan B and Kevin Hart is done apologizing.

Kevin was on “The Late Show” yesterday saying “I apologized. I apologized again. I apologized after that apology… Every headline is ‘He apologized.’ I’m done. I did it. I’m over it.”

The Academy is scrapping the idea of one host and instead trying to round up a crop of A-listers to introduce various segments throughout the night. The show airs live on February 24th.

