Kevin Hart Is A High School Principal For A Day

Kevin Hart surprised the students of a Dallas high school by dropping in to be ‘interim principal for a day.’

Cue to :45 for the magic that was the student body losing their MINDS finding out he was their principal for the day!! Hart told hundreds of cheering students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts on Wednesday that under his leadership they would be eating “chicken nuggets every day.”

He encouraged students at the arts-focused magnet school to believe in their talents and not be discouraged if they are rejected. He said they know better than anyone what they are capable of doing.

The stop at the high school was part of a nationwide tour promoting Hart’s upcoming new movie, Night School.

