Kevin Hart Ends Up In A Wheelchair After Racing An Ex-NFL Running Back

August 24, 2023 8:04AM EDT
Kevin Hart found himself in the middle of some middle age pain after trying to run a 40-yard dash at a BBQ.

Hart was humbled real quick after he boldly told ex-NFL running back Stevan Ridley that he could outrun him in a 40-yard dash. Hart tore his lower abdomen and ended up in a WHEELCHAIR. Kevin calls himself the stupidest man alive trying to do “young man” stuff.  He says he was just trying to be the fastest guy at the BBQ, but it is what it is.  Quote, “This is 44.” WARNING: he uses some colorful language in telling his story LOL.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

