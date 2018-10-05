Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston Shine in “The Upside” Trailer

Kevin Hart arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston have teamed up along side Nicole Kidman in what looks like a definite Oscar winning movie called “The Upside”.

You are about to see Kevin Hart on the big screen in a role you probably thought you’d never see from him. Somewhat serious with just a bit of comic relief. In “The Upside”, Kevin Hart will play the unlikely care giver for a paralyzed billionaire.

It’s a bit more of a meaty role with depth for Kevin but if the trailer is any indication, he will certainly knock it out of the park. You’ll want to add this to your “must-see” list.