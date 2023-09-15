Kevin Federline Asking For More Child Support

Source: YouTube

Kevin Federline may be asking Britney Spears for more child support because he never planned on having them full time when they decided on custody and support originally. Federline moved with their sons to Hawaii. He currently gets $40,000 per month— or $20,000 each for Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — but the agreement is based on the boys living with him 50% of the time. Sean Preston also turns 18 this week, cutting the amount Federline gets to $20,000 per month until June of 2025, when Jayden graduates from high school.

In the meantime, sounds like Britney had a short fling with her former housekeeper, a convicted felon named Paul Richard Soliz. A source told the Daily Mail: “Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him.” Spears was spotted out with Soliz in Los Angeles in the last month. Soliz told Us Weekly after a court hearing that Spears is a “phenomenal woman”. The “fling” allegedly came after Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce last month. Soliz’s rap sheet includes possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a firearm, disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license.