Kevin Durant Shoots His Shot at Adele

After singer Adele announced her divorce from her husband, Kevin Durant decided to shoot his shot.

Durant immediately followed the “Rolling In the Deep” singer on Instagram after she made the announcement of the split and folks on Twitter caught the fast follow.

 

Durant has admitted being a fan of Adele for years and now form the follow it looks like he wants to be more.

