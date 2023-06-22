Kevin Costner’s Wife Wants $250,000 A MONTH In Child Support

Source: YouTube

It must be pricey to raise Kevin Costner’s kids! His estranged wife says she needs nearly a quarter of a million dollars a MONTH in child support in their divorce documents according court record. Christine Baumgartner claims that’s actually BELOW what is “needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

She wants her soon-to-be ex-husband to fully cover private-school tuition, extracurricular expenses, and health care of their teenage kids. Costner has reportedly already given her over $1 million and tried to get her to move out in accordance with their prenup, but she hasn’t yet complied. Costner reportedly had agreed to pay $38,000 a month in child support, cover 100% of child-related costs, contribute $30,000 per month toward a rental home, and pitch in $10,000 for moving costs.