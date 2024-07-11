99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kevin Costner’s Second “Horizon” Movie Gets Pushed Back

July 11, 2024 9:49AM EDT
It’s been a slow start at the box office for Kevin Costner’s passion project, “Horizon: An American Saga”. He put up $38 million of the $100 million it took to make, and it only made $11 million at the box office domestically. The grand total so far at the global box office is $22 million.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 was supposed to hit theaters August 16th, but now they’re putting a pin in that “to give audiences more time to discover” the first movie. No word on a new release date. The first Horizon chapter is set to be available on PVOD starting July 16th, with the Max release date yet to be announced.

 

