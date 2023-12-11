Kevin Costner Moving On With Jewel?

Source: YouTube

Certainly looks that way! We didn’t have these two hooking up on our 2023 Bingo card, but here we are! Kevin Costner and singer Jewel flew together to Necker Island for a tennis fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation and stayed there for over a week.

Photos show them looking cozy with Costner’s arms wrapped around her waist as she holds a microphone. “There was definitely something going on,” a source told TMZ. “They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.” Another insider added, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

It’s been 7 weeks since he finalized his divorce from 49-year-old Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three kids. Jewel is also 49 and a divorced mom with a son. So what could they have in common? Turns out both like to sing (Costner has a band) and they both like ranch life.