Kevin and Frankie Jonas Host A New Celebrity Relative Competition Series

Mar 24, 2022 @ 7:36am

Kevin and (“Bonus Jonas”) Frankie Jonas will host a new series on ABC kind of like “Big Brother”, with a detective twist.  It’s called Claim To Fame and will challenge 12 celebrity relatives to “step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest to achieve their own fame and fortune. The contestants will have to compete in various challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detective in pursuit of a $100,000 prize and their own Claim To Fame.”

No premiere date just yet, but Kevin is familiar with reality TV having his own show with wife Danielle. And Frankie gained a following on Tik Tok.

 

