Kevin and Frankie Jonas Have A New Reality Show

Kevin and “Bonus Jonas” Frankie Jonas stopped by GMA to talk about their new reality competition show called “Claim to Fame”. There are 12 contestants that are relatives of celebrities that have to conceal their identity while living together and competing for $100,000! Fun fact: the house they live in for 6 weeks was Katy Perry’s old house!
First episode (mild spoiler), one of them gets kicked out for sneaking in a phone to try to look up the other contestants! That was the whole point so they got kicked off! It airs Monday nights at 10pm on ABC.