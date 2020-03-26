Kesha’s Idol Is Nicolas Cage…And She Wrote A Song About Him After They Met
Remember back in January, when Kesha got to meet her idol, Nicolas Cage, at a screening for one of his movies? She posted a video of the whole thing.
Well, now he has inspired her to write a new “song.” WARNING: SOME NSFW LANGUAGE
The song, posted on Kesha’s socials, features titles and references to Cage’s movies — and the whole thing is intercut with film footage. There’s even a “guest appearance” from Cage, in the form of a sample of his dialogue from the movie Kick Ass: “Good call, Baby Doll!”
The lyrics go, “You think you’re famous?/Don’t touch my snakeskin/I got a dinosaur head hanging in my basement/I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/Request my presence, here’s the number, call my agent/B***h, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicholas Cage s**t.”
YEP. WEIRD.