      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Kesha’s Idol Is Nicolas Cage…And She Wrote A Song About Him After They Met

Mar 26, 2020 @ 7:58am

Remember back in January, when Kesha got to meet her idol, Nicolas Cage, at a screening for one of his movies?  She posted a video of the whole thing.

Well, now he has inspired her to write a new “song.” WARNING: SOME NSFW LANGUAGE

The song, posted on Kesha’s socials,  features titles and references to Cage’s movies — and the whole thing is intercut with film footage. There’s even a “guest appearance” from Cage, in the form of a sample of his dialogue from the movie Kick Ass: “Good call, Baby Doll!”

The lyrics go, “You think you’re famous?/Don’t touch my snakeskin/I got a dinosaur head hanging in my basement/I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/Request my presence, here’s the number, call my agent/B***h, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicholas Cage s**t.”

YEP. WEIRD.

 

TAGS
Idol Kesha Nicolas Cage song
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE