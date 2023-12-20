Kesha Parts Ways With Past

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kesha attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Kesha Parts Ways With Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Label, RCA Records And Vector Management

It has been a long time coming. Kesha has parted ways with both her label and management, a source close to the situation confirms. Last June, the singer settled multiple lawsuits with her former producer and label owner Dr. Luke, which stretched over nearly 10 years.

In a statement to Variety, a rep for her longtime manager confirmed on Tuesday that the singer has also parted ways with the company: “Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect.”

What’s next? She’s currently wrapping up a trip to the Antarctic then, who knows?