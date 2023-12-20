Kesha Parts Ways With Past
December 20, 2023 8:07AM EST
Kesha Parts Ways With Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Label, RCA Records And Vector Management
It has been a long time coming. Kesha has parted ways with both her label and management, a source close to the situation confirms. Last June, the singer settled multiple lawsuits with her former producer and label owner Dr. Luke, which stretched over nearly 10 years.
In a statement to Variety, a rep for her longtime manager confirmed on Tuesday that the singer has also parted ways with the company: “Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect.”
What’s next? She’s currently wrapping up a trip to the Antarctic then, who knows?
More about: