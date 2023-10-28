Kesha Is Going On Tour To The Antarctic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kesha attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Kesha will be performing while on a cruise to the Antarctic!

So not really a “tour” but more like an expedition. This will be very pricey, for a very exclusive audience and, quite frankly, not for us “normal people.” The expedition is described as a “7-day luxury expedition to Antarctica” with live performances, ambient sound experiences, discussions, with “breathwork & yoga” throughout the trip.

I’m very excited to announce a beautiful tour of the Antarctic with me and some friends this December!!! Imma sing some songs and be surrounded by glaciers and penguins! What could be better ! Join me✨❤️✨https://t.co/Zb7c4ipBS3 pic.twitter.com/QYVGkAOEWF — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 27, 2023

If you’re interested, it sets sail December 13-20, 2023 and will only cost you a minimum of $16,000. It looks super cool, but not something we’d be able to just “do”… tap HERE for more information.