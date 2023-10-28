99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kesha Is Going On Tour To The Antarctic

October 28, 2023 9:40AM EDT
Kesha will be performing while on a cruise to the Antarctic!

So not really a “tour” but more like an expedition. This will be very pricey, for a very exclusive audience and, quite frankly, not for us “normal people.” The expedition is described as a “7-day luxury expedition to Antarctica” with live performances, ambient sound experiences, discussions, with “breathwork & yoga” throughout the trip.

 If you’re interested, it sets sail December 13-20, 2023 and will only cost you a minimum of $16,000. It looks super cool, but not something we’d be able to just “do”… tap HERE for more information.

