Kesha Is Diving In To Exploring The Paranormal In New Docuseries

Oct 15, 2021 @ 9:08am

Kesha, who once claimed she was intimating involved with a ghost, will explore the supernatural and visit her “creepy bucket list” of mysterious places on an upcoming docuseries heading to Discovery+ in 2022.

On Conjuring Kesha — an extension of the Kesha & the Creepies podcast —she, along with celebrity friends and paranormal experts, will travel to havens of the unexplainable.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” Kesha said in a statement. Conjuring Kesha will premiere in 2022 with six hour-long episodes on the streaming service, with Kesha also serving as executive producer in addition to host.

