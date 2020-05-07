Kesha Has Been Pampering Herself With Butt Masks
Kesha opened up to Refinery29 about how she’s keeping herself sane and fighting off anxiety and depression while quarantined with boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter — including using $9 Bawdy butt sheet masks, a favorite of Jennifer Lopez’s.
She said, “It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.”
“I am normally too exhausted after my day to do a full skincare routine, but now a bubble bath with a Lush bath bomb and a collagen sheet mask is one of my favorite activities. I got this ice roller I love, as well as a micro-needling roller; I use that and then apply moisturizer on top.”
She’s experimenting with DIY treatments as well; she recently dyed her eyebrows with men’s beard dye, a popular hack on TikTok.