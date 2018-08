INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kesha attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Kesha is showing us what’s under all of the makeup in a selfie she posted on Instagram this past Tuesday after a huge announcement.

Such a beautiful soul, Kesha is. And she’s showing us that underneath the makeup, lays a beautiful face as well. I had no idea she had all of those freckles!

⚡️🌈🦄👽🦄👽🌈⚡️ A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Kesha has had a pretty big week. She recently released the trailer for the documentary that was filmed while she was making her new album Rainbow. An album that she sites as saving her life.