      Weather Alert

Kentucky’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Sep 28, 2021 @ 10:58am
Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o' lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.

Hint: it’s not Candy Corn!

Google Trends’ data was used to find the candy each state likes more than most others. Turns out, Americans like chocolate- but only slightly more than fruity, gummy candy like Starbursts. This year’s favorite candies were Kit Kats and Twix. We’re not sure who is eating enough 100 Grand bars to make it the “favorite” candy of Kentucky, but you can just quit now. Indiana has a better grasp with Peanut M&M’s. You can see the rest of each state’s favorite here (spoilers: Some states have pretty bad taste):

TAGS
candy Halloween
POPULAR POSTS
Missed Connections: Rally's Hottie and Hobby Lobby Buddy
Delayed Flight Passengers Got Some Entertainment On The Tarmac
Planters' NUTmobile Turned Into Vacation Rental
Woman Gets A Message In A Bottle From Her Dad 95 Years Later
You Laugh You Lose: Who Says That?!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On