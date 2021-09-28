Kentucky’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Hint: it’s not Candy Corn!
Google Trends’ data was used to find the candy each state likes more than most others. Turns out, Americans like chocolate- but only slightly more than fruity, gummy candy like Starbursts. This year’s favorite candies were Kit Kats and Twix. We’re not sure who is eating enough 100 Grand bars to make it the “favorite” candy of Kentucky, but you can just quit now. Indiana has a better grasp with Peanut M&M’s. You can see the rest of each state’s favorite here (spoilers: Some states have pretty bad taste):