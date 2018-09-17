Kentucky Woman Tried To Avoid Arrest By Doing Something Nasty

Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

Amanda Peters was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Madison County Detention Center. She gave an officer a fake name after she was tracked down on an outstanding warrant out of a neighboring county.

When the officer arrived with an arrest citation she tried to avoid the cop by locking herself in a bathroom.

What happened next is not good…. there, Amanda “intentionally released her bowels in an upward motion with purposeful direction at this deputy – causing said bodily waste to land on the face, arms, and legs of this deputy.”

WTH?!

How is that even possible?! She was charged with third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, giving an officer false identifying information, identity theft of another without consent and theft by unlawful taking/disposition of $10,000 or more.