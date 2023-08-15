Kentucky State Fair Offers Deal for JCPS Students Thursday

(WAVE3) With JCPS students still being out of school until Friday, the Kentucky State Fair is offering a one-day deal. On Thursday, August 17, each parent or guardian with paid admission can bring up to two JCPS students at no additional cost until 2 p.m., the release said.

As part of the minor attendance policy, Monday-Thursday after 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday all day, fair goers under 18 years old entering the fair must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required and IDs will be verified.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online at kystatefair.org. Tickets can also be purchased at participating Kroger stores for $10, which includes parking.