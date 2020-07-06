Kentucky State Fair Announces Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Lineup
The Kentucky State Fair is a go, and now, so are the concerts! The Kentucky State Fair announced the third annual consecutive Texas Roadhouse Concert Series which will be held all 11 days of the Kentucky State Fair.
This year’s free concert series includes a wide range of musical artists for a total of 24 bands. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair August 20-30.