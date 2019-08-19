Kentucky State Fair Announces New Policy After This Weekend’s Incidents
The Kentucky State Fair announced a new policy for minors attending the annual summer celebration.
Beginning Wednesday Aug. 21, fairgoers under 18 years old entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate. In addition to this new policy, there will be increased lighting and law enforcement personnel during peak hours.
“The Kentucky State Fair is a family-friendly event and our facility’s goal is to ensure that fairgoers are able to enjoy a comfortable experience during the Fair each year. With this new policy and added security measures, we are continuing to enhance the Kentucky State Fair experience for all our guests,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
The 2019 Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org. Find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.