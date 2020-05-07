Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More
And we cried happy tears. Take a look at Phase 2 for Kentucky fresh from Beshear’s press conference today!
Beshear announced an expedited Phase 2, which will allow restaurants to open May 22, but only at 33-percent capacity. Unlimited outdoor seating is OK as long as restaurants can maintain proper spacing between tables.
The governor said movie theaters and fitness centers can open on June 1, with limited capacities as well. Campgrounds can open on June 11.
On June 15, child care facilities will be able to reopen, and youth sports can begin, but at heavily reduced capacities. Beshear will announce a July date for when bars can open and groups as large as 50 can gather. He didn’t sound optimistic about pools reopening anytime soon.
ALL THE DETAILS HERE!