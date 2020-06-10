Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay Will Open July 3
Photo: WAVE3
Your 4th of July just got better! Kentucky Kingdom already announced the park would open June 29th…now they’re announcing Hurricane Bay will reopen July 3!
In a statement, they said: “We have more than 200 lifeguards, aquatic attendants, and public safety officers dedicated to supervising the water park. They are vigilant in patrolling the pools and water attractions and will be reminding our guests to observe proper social distancing while in the water. All of our pools have specific entry points, allowing us to control the number of guests in the water at any one time. Since chlorine kills the virus and sunlight and proper social distancing provide further protection, Hurricane Bay is the perfect summertime escape for families in our community during these trying times.”
It will be a little cheaper to go, too! General admission tickets are now $29.95. Season passes, which include free parking and in-park discounts, are now $49.95. You can get season passes and general admission tickets online at kentuckykingdom.com.